About 41,300 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek

At least 41,300 people have turned to day patient centers in Bishkek. The Vice Mayor of the capital Aziz Alymkulov announced at a briefing.

According to him, there are 13 day patient facilities with 908 beds in Bishkek.

«At least 216 medical workers and 22 volunteers provide assistance to the population at the centers,» he said.

The vice mayor added that the installation of first come first served terminals has begun at the day patient centers.

In addition, two night hospitals have started operating in Bishkek since July 14. About 683 people have applied for medical help there.
