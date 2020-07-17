WHO donates PPE to Kyrgyzstan for more than $ 500,000

The World Health Organization has donated personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.
At least 46,200 face shields, 14,600 goggles, 57,000 gowns, 150,000 KN95 respirators have been handed over. The total cost of humanitarian aid is $ 508,078.
Earlier, WHO has donated Kyrgyzstan personal protective equipment, kits for PCR testing, supplies of laboratory consumables for collecting samples and testing (test tubes, swabs, kits, reagents, etc.).
The ministry added that the organization also provides online training for healthcare workers, including laboratories, primary healthcare organizations, hospitals, and public health specialists.