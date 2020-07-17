13:20
USD 77.45
EUR 88.24
RUB 1.09
English

Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initiative of Raushan Aitkulova

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has received a statement from a citizen Raushan Aitkulova (formerly well-known journalist Roza Kachiyeva) to take measures against those responsible for prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country. The main supervisory body earlier confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Radio Azattyk reports that the Presidential Administration has responded to the initiative to hold high-ranking officials of the state accountable for the epidemiological situation in the country.

Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, said that criticism of those in power is a natural phenomenon.

«The country, our people have a difficult time now. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in his recent address to the people that during such periods the demands to state power are increasing. The head of state is making every effort to mobilize the country’s human and financial resources to get out of this difficult situation. We all see it. Along with support, there is also criticism, this is natural. We are a democratic state with a strong civil society. Besides, it is a time for voicing political initiatives. The right to speak out on social media is not limited, we have freedom. Therefore, as we can see, various representatives of society express their expert opinions on various issues, sometimes very interesting ideas are voiced. As for this initiative, we regard them as actions aimed at creating an emotional and political effect, or, in modern terms, «hype.»
link: https://24.kg/english/159811/
views: 33
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance
We bow our heads to doctors: Positive video from Sooronbai Jeenbekov
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits day patient facility
Popular
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total 488 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,117 in total
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
17 July, Friday
13:10
Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initiative of Raushan Aitkulova Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initia...
12:01
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
11:43
Six people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:37
123 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:24
603 people diagnosed with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 13,101 in total