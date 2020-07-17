Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initiative of Raushan Aitkulova

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has received a statement from a citizen Raushan Aitkulova (formerly well-known journalist Roza Kachiyeva) to take measures against those responsible for prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country. The main supervisory body earlier confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Radio Azattyk reports that the Presidential Administration has responded to the initiative to hold high-ranking officials of the state accountable for the epidemiological situation in the country.

Spokesperson for the head of state, Tolgonai Stamalieva, said that criticism of those in power is a natural phenomenon.

«The country, our people have a difficult time now. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in his recent address to the people that during such periods the demands to state power are increasing. The head of state is making every effort to mobilize the country’s human and financial resources to get out of this difficult situation. We all see it. Along with support, there is also criticism, this is natural. We are a democratic state with a strong civil society. Besides, it is a time for voicing political initiatives. The right to speak out on social media is not limited, we have freedom. Therefore, as we can see, various representatives of society express their expert opinions on various issues, sometimes very interesting ideas are voiced. As for this initiative, we regard them as actions aimed at creating an emotional and political effect, or, in modern terms, «hype.»