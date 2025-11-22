President's initiative on Central Asia –Territory of Peace platform discussed

A roundtable discussion «Central Asia: Civilizational Role, Contemporary Challenges, and Development Prospects» was held at the K. Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy. The roundtable was dedicated to President Sadyr Japarov’s initiative to establish Central Asia — Territory of Peace international platform. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the presentations sparked a broad discussion, during which participants emphasized the importance of strengthening regional identity, developing a common security agenda, and promoting Central Asia — Territory of Peace initiative as a tool for dialogue and sustainable development in the region.