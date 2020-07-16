17:30
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the family of a student of the Medical Academy Adinai Myrzabekova, who died while working as a volunteer in one of the hospitals in Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President expressed his condolences to the parents, relatives and friends of Adinai, and read a memorial prayer.

«It is difficult to find comforting words, this is a great loss for you, which cannot be filled with any words. I share your bitterness, I remember my mother, who grieved at the time when she lost her child,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said, expressing his words of support to the mother of the deceased student.

«You have brought up such a wonderful, cheerful, people-loving daughter. May God grant health to you, parents, relatives and friends, endurance, health and long life,» the president said.

During a short conversation, the parents of the girl told about their daughter, who, since her school years, dreamed of becoming a doctor, graduated from a school in Yuryevka village, Issyk-Ata district, Chui region with honors and entered the Kyrgyz State Medical academy, having demonstrated high results at the Nationwide Testing.

The President stressed that Adinai Myrzabekova is a hero of our time and will remain in the memory of compatriots as a brave volunteer who sacrificed her life for the sake of health of the others.

Adinai’s father — Zamirbek Zhenaliev and mother Dilbar Moldokulova — had four daughters. Aigerim and Begimai are students, Janel is a schoolgirl.
