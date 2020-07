A colorectal surgeon Turat Kulzhabaev has died of bilateral pneumonia in Bishkek. His classmates told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Turat Kulzhabaev worked as a surgeon at the Proctology Department of the National Hospital.

«He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, 50 percent of the lungs damage.» He was in the intensive care unit of the City Hospital No. 1. Turat Kulzhabaev was 45 years old," they told.