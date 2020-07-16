Political scientists of Kyrgyzstan ask Vladimir Putin for help

A group of Kyrgyz political scientists has sent an open letter to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, with a request to provide assistance to the republic.

«Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! We, political scientists of Kyrgyzstan, who for many years individually and collectively have been striving to the best of our ability to influence public opinion and policy of our state, expressing our vision of internal and international processes, and voicing our recommendations, appeal to you. Our country has faced a real danger of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the aggravating growth of the pandemic,» text of the appeal says.

Political scientists ask Vladimir Putin to provide Kyrgyzstanis with a new medicine, which has been developed and successfully tested by Russian scientists.

The letter was signed by Kairat Osmonaliev, Mars Sariev, Bakyt Zhumagulov, Pavel Stolyarenko and others.

Earlier, Assol Moldokmatova also turned to the Russian leader. She sent out a video recording of a message, asking Vladimir Putin to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan, which lacks medical ventilators, medicines and doctors.