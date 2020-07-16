12:56
Adinai Myrzabekova awarded Erdik medal posthumously

The deceased fifth-year student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, Adinai Myrzabekova, was posthumously awarded Erdik medal. Presidential press service reported.

According to it, the head of state signed a decree according to which Adinai Zamirbekovna Myrzabekova, a student of the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, was awarded Erdik medal (posthumously) for voluntary selfless work and contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection.

Recall, a colleague and friend of the student Adinai Myrzabekova told about her death the day before on social media. He noticed that doctors are working hard and dying at work. The Ministry of Health said that the cause of the girl’s death was community-acquired bilateral pneumonia.
