The judge of the Osh City Court, Shekerbek Kadyrkulov, has died of community-acquired pneumonia. Representatives of the court told 24.kg news agency.

Shekerbek Kadyrkulov died in the hospital today.

Another judge of Osh City Court has been diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia. Seven employees of the court tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan does not quarantine local and city courts.