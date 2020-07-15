At least 629 people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 2019

At least 626 people have died from pneumonia in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data, citing the Ministry of Health.

As of July 14, at least 497 people have already died from pneumonia in 2020. This is 79 percent of the 2019 figure.

The National Statistical Committee notes that 230 people have died from pneumonia in January-May 2020, or 31 percent of the total number of deaths from respiratory diseases. At least 278 people have died in 2019 (about 34 percent of deaths from respiratory diseases).

However, the National Statistical Committee explained that due to the situation associated with the danger of the spread of coronavirus infection and introduction of a state of emergency in certain territories of Kyrgyzstan, the activities of the public service centers of the State Registration Service have been suspended from March 31 to May 21, 2020. As a result, registration of acts of civil status (births, deaths, marriages, divorces) was not performed. This had an impact on the decline in the rate of natural movement of the population.