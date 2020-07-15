All foodservice outlets to be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

All foodservice outlets will be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made by the Regional Emergency Response Center for prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection.

Work of all cafes, canteens, restaurants, ice cream sales outlets in the region will be suspended from July 15 until the situation with coronavirus stabilizes.

«Work of regional and intercity public transport has also been temporarily suspended. Heads of cities and towns were recommended to introduce quarantine depending on the situation,» the center said.

Officials plan to ban work of private taxi services. Drivers who violate the ban will face a fine.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 11,538 people in the country in general. At least 355 cases have been registered in Batken region.