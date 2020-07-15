12:32
USD 77.51
EUR 87.98
RUB 1.09
English

All foodservice outlets to be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

All foodservice outlets will be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made by the Regional Emergency Response Center for prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection.

Related news
Issyk-Kul district closes for 10-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 threat
Work of all cafes, canteens, restaurants, ice cream sales outlets in the region will be suspended from July 15 until the situation with coronavirus stabilizes.

«Work of regional and intercity public transport has also been temporarily suspended. Heads of cities and towns were recommended to introduce quarantine depending on the situation,» the center said.

Officials plan to ban work of private taxi services. Drivers who violate the ban will face a fine.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 11,538 people in the country in general. At least 355 cases have been registered in Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/159523/
views: 72
Print
Related
Entrepreneurs demand to close Orto-Sai market
Shopping centers in Bishkek voluntarily close
Archive Agency quarantined in Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: All parks and mini parks closed in Bishkek
Restrictions imposed in Jalal-Abad due to coronavirus
Friday prayers, feasts, funeral receptions banned in Batken
Bishkek City Hall imposes restrictions on some activities
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
Another quarantine post set up in Batken
Kazakhstan could return to tough quarantine
Popular
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
15 July, Wednesday
12:19
Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneumonia in Bishkek Head of State Border Service Department dies from pneu...
12:04
All foodservice outlets to be closed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
11:50
At least 105 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
10:55
74 people die from pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
10:47
Coronavirus confirmed in 439 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 11,977 in total