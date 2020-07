The Head of the Department of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Office of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Abdykaiym Omorov, passed away. The Parliament reported.

According to the press service, Abdykaiym Omorov died at the age of 63 from a long illness.

He had worked at the Office of the Parliament for 22 years, began his career as an expert. He had been the Head of the Department of the Budget and Finance Committee since 2015.