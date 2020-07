Heads of two schools have died from community-acquired pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education confirmed the information to

Elnura Muzaeva worked at Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 78, and Gulnara Tutasheva headed the Kirov school in Osh city.

According to official figures, 497 people have died from community-acquired pneumonia since March in the republic. At least 45 people have died for 24 hours.