Electronic queues to be organized at day patient centers in Bishkek

Electronic queues will be organized at day patient centers in Bishkek. The Deputy Chairman of the State Registration Service (SRS) of Kyrgyzstan, Tilek Dzheyembaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, the SRS handed over the necessary equipment for organizing and streamlining the flow of queues at 15 day patient facilities to the City Hall of Bishkek.

«The electronic queue system developed by the Infocom state enterprise at SRS and used for four years at the public service centers of the country is adapted for working offline and has two categories — for consultation and for an intravenous infusion,» Tilek Dzheyembaev said.

He noted that citizens will be issued coupons. Medical workers will be able to call patients in turn; numbers of coupons will be displayed on TV monitors.
