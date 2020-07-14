13:39
USD 77.70
EUR 87.91
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan expects 40,000 packages of medicines, but it is not enough

Kyrgyzstan will receive more than 40,000 packages of necessary medicines in the near future. A Media Expert on Healthcare Issues, Elena Bayalinova, told with reference to the Drug and Medical Equipment Supply Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, on the basis of the revised clinical guidelines for treatment of COVID-19 and pneumonia, the main list of 56 names of medicines and medical devices without forms and dosages has been compiled.

Eight drugs were recognized as the most vital, including anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs, based on which the data of prescriptions made by doctors are tracked, and which citizens themselves are looking for.

Elena Bayalinova notes that a daily analysis is carried out on these drugs — their expected deliveries, who and when imports them. She connects the lack of drugs with a delay of 20 days at the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Delivery of 40,000 packages of anticoagulants is still an insufficient amount.

«Pharmaceutical companies are looking for a way out of this situation, applications have been sent that are waiting in line at manufacturing plants. So far, only a small amount of the necessary medicines has been found,» the expert informed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a list of medicines with international nonproprietary names and necessary equipment. So far, the only response has been received from Iran. Four out of eight required drugs were offered to Kyrgyz colleagues at an affordable, lower price.

«Given the fact that the export of drugs is prohibited in many countries during the pandemic, the issue of the possibility of sale of these drugs in the required quantity is currently being worked out,» Elena Bayalinova added.
link: https://24.kg/english/159379/
views: 96
Print
Related
Health Ministry proposes to introduce price regulation for COVID-19 drugs
Government of Kyrgyzstan to regulate prices of medicines for COVID-19 treatment
Pharmacy warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have three-month supply of medicines
Kyrgyzstan permits production and sale of medical face masks without license
Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan
Antibiotic Awareness Week takes place in Kyrgyzstan
State to regulate prices of life-saving medicines in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to start regulation of medicines’ prices
Electronic prescriptions for medicines may appear in Kyrgyzstan by 2020
Markups on medicines reach from 50 to 130 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia
Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 552 people for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,910 in total
511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total 511 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 9,358 in total
32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan 32 more people die from pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
14 July, Tuesday
13:35
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
13:31
94 medical workers contract COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:21
421 new COVID-19 cases registered for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan, 11,538 in total
13:15
109 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
13:11
Kyrgyzstanis donate 14 oxygen concentrators to Ministry of Health