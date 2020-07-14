Kyrgyzstan expects 40,000 packages of medicines, but it is not enough

Kyrgyzstan will receive more than 40,000 packages of necessary medicines in the near future. A Media Expert on Healthcare Issues, Elena Bayalinova, told with reference to the Drug and Medical Equipment Supply Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, on the basis of the revised clinical guidelines for treatment of COVID-19 and pneumonia, the main list of 56 names of medicines and medical devices without forms and dosages has been compiled.

Eight drugs were recognized as the most vital, including anticoagulants and antiplatelet drugs, based on which the data of prescriptions made by doctors are tracked, and which citizens themselves are looking for.

Elena Bayalinova notes that a daily analysis is carried out on these drugs — their expected deliveries, who and when imports them. She connects the lack of drugs with a delay of 20 days at the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Delivery of 40,000 packages of anticoagulants is still an insufficient amount.

«Pharmaceutical companies are looking for a way out of this situation, applications have been sent that are waiting in line at manufacturing plants. So far, only a small amount of the necessary medicines has been found,» the expert informed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a list of medicines with international nonproprietary names and necessary equipment. So far, the only response has been received from Iran. Four out of eight required drugs were offered to Kyrgyz colleagues at an affordable, lower price.

«Given the fact that the export of drugs is prohibited in many countries during the pandemic, the issue of the possibility of sale of these drugs in the required quantity is currently being worked out,» Elena Bayalinova added.