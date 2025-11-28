Underground clinics and illegal medicines uncovered in Bishkek

Tax inspection raids in Bishkek have uncovered illegally operating medical clinics and a large batch of unauthorized pharmaceutical products. The checks were carried out by the State Tax Service in cooperation with specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.
In one private clinic in the capital, inspectors found medical devices and equipment without primary documentation. It was also determined that the facility had been operating without tax registration and without the required license.
Following the raids, officials from the State Tax Service and the Ministry of Health filed official reports and seized products worth 5.2 million soms.