16:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.38
RUB 1.12
English

Underground clinics and illegal medicines uncovered in Bishkek

Tax inspection raids in Bishkek have uncovered illegally operating medical clinics and a large batch of unauthorized pharmaceutical products. The checks were carried out by the State Tax Service in cooperation with specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In one private clinic in the capital, inspectors found medical devices and equipment without primary documentation. It was also determined that the facility had been operating without tax registration and without the required license.

Additionally, at a warehouse belonging to individual entrepreneur B.A.M., who was conducting pharmaceutical activities without a license, inspectors found medicines not registered in the National Register of Medical Products. Officials documented cases of relabeled products: stickers reading «cosmetic products» had been placed over original markings identifying them as «medical products.»

Following the raids, officials from the State Tax Service and the Ministry of Health filed official reports and seized products worth 5.2 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/352664/
views: 149
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan imports medications for 30 billion soms annually
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya: Medicines for 4 bln soms supplied to Kyrgyzstan for 10 months
Kyrgyzstan introduces accelerated and automatic registration of medicines
Illegal medicines seized in Osh during Tax Service raid
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case
Large batch of potent medications found at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Kyrgyzstan to simplify medicines accreditation process
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Digital platform to simplify veterinary drug quality assessment to be launched
Kyrgyzstan simplifies temporary import of unregistered medicines
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
28 November, Friday
15:44
Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek closed Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek c...
15:34
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation in social reforms
15:24
Large batch of expired "premium products" destroyed in Bishkek
15:19
Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov
14:50
Underground clinics and illegal medicines uncovered in Bishkek