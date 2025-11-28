Underground clinics and illegal medicines uncovered in Bishkek

Tax inspection raids in Bishkek have uncovered illegally operating medical clinics and a large batch of unauthorized pharmaceutical products. The checks were carried out by the State Tax Service in cooperation with specialists from the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In one private clinic in the capital, inspectors found medical devices and equipment without primary documentation. It was also determined that the facility had been operating without tax registration and without the required license.

Additionally, at a warehouse belonging to individual entrepreneur B.A.M., who was conducting pharmaceutical activities without a license, inspectors found medicines not registered in the National Register of Medical Products. Officials documented cases of relabeled products: stickers reading «cosmetic products» had been placed over original markings identifying them as «medical products.»

Following the raids, officials from the State Tax Service and the Ministry of Health filed official reports and seized products worth 5.2 million soms.