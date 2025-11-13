12:56
Kyrgyzfarmatsiya: Medicines for 4 bln soms supplied to Kyrgyzstan for 10 months

Over the first ten months of 2025, medicines and medical products worth 4 billion soms were centrally delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The state enterprise Kyrgyzfarmatsiya reported.

The company noted that in 2023, the figure was only 1 billion soms.

«All deliveries have been made using the same current capital of 1 billion soms obtained in 2023. We continue to seek ways to improve spending efficiency and ensure sustainable growth. We do not attract direct investment, but receive valuable technical and expert support from the World Bank, UNFPA, and UNICEF. This support enables us to develop logistics, advance digitalization, and implement best practices to ensure transparency in procurement processes,» the enterprise stated.

Kyrgyzfarmatsiya added that the transition to digital procurement is underway. The platform Kyrgyzpharm.med.kg is already in use. By the end of 2025, it is expected to be integrated with government portals, enabling real-time tracking of product flows, applications, and stock levels.

In 2026, the opening of regional warehouses and expansion of logistics projects are planned. These initiatives are expected to create new jobs and strengthen the pharmaceutical supply infrastructure across the regions.
