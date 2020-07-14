13:39
British Minister offers condolences to Kyrgyzstan over COVID-19 outbreak

British Minister Wendy Morton expressed condolences and support to Kyrgyzstan in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the UK reports.

Talks of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov with the Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas, MP Wendy Morton, took place yesterday.

«The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic informed the senior representative of the British government about the difficult epidemiological situation in the republic over the past weeks. The Minister Wendy Morton expressed her condolences to the families of the victims of the global pandemic and announced the redirection of part of British international assistance to combatting the effects of the outbreak,» the statement says.

The UK is a leading donor of the efforts of the international community for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of providing generous additional support through the programs of WHO, UNDP, IMF and international NGOs, as well as in the development and production of several potentially successful vaccines against coronavirus.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.
