Ex-deputy head of SCNS Anti-Corruption Department passes away

The ex-deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Chaika Kerimbaev, died of pneumonia. This became known today.

Chaika Kerimbaev is a personnel security officer. He worked for national security agencies, and took the post of a Vice President of Manas International Airport OJSC. His last position was a Deputy General Director of Rosneft in Kyrgyzstan.

24.kg news agency expresses condolences to his relatives and close friends.
