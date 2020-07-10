14:35, 10 July 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Aigul KUVATOVA
Ex-deputy head of SCNS Anti-Corruption Department passes away
The ex-deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Chaika Kerimbaev, died of pneumonia. This became known today.
Chaika Kerimbaev is a personnel security officer. He worked for national security agencies, and took the post of a Vice President of Manas International Airport OJSC. His last position was a Deputy General Director of Rosneft in Kyrgyzstan.
24.kg news agency expresses condolences to his relatives and close friends.