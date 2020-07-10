Honored power industry specialist of CIS Ermek Sabyrov dies

The honored power industry specialist of the CIS Ermek Sabyrov died. Electric Stations OJSC confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the company, the cause of his death is pneumonia, but he had coronavirus. Ermek Sabyrov has done a lot to create a system of capital construction in the power sector of Kyrgyzstan. He actively participated in all activities related to the commissioning of new facilities. A lot of work was done during the commissioning of the first hydraulic unit of Kambarata hydropower station 2 and construction of hydraulic structures of Kambarata hydropower station 2.

«Ermek Sabyrov made a great contribution to the development of design documentation for the power output of Kambarata HES 2. He also participated in the examination of international projects for the reconstruction and modernization of hydropower facilities. He has three copyright certificates for devices to improve the reliability of distribution networks. Under his leadership, Shamaldy-Sai HPP has been brought to its design capacity,» the company told.