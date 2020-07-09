Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives ventilators and batch of PPE

The Assanabil International Arab Charity Foundation donated mechanical ventilation devices and a batch of personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The ministry received four mechanical ventilation devices, 2,000 FFP2 respirators, 1,000 protective overalls, the same amount of goggles, 10,000 masks and 100,000 gloves as humanitarian aid.

«In addition, seven ambulances have already been ordered and should be delivered before the end of the month,» head of the foundation Said Bayumi told.