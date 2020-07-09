16:20
USD 78.03
EUR 88.01
RUB 1.10
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives ventilators and batch of PPE

The Assanabil International Arab Charity Foundation donated mechanical ventilation devices and a batch of personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The ministry received four mechanical ventilation devices, 2,000 FFP2 respirators, 1,000 protective overalls, the same amount of goggles, 10,000 masks and 100,000 gloves as humanitarian aid.

«In addition, seven ambulances have already been ordered and should be delivered before the end of the month,» head of the foundation Said Bayumi told.
link: https://24.kg/english/158889/
views: 91
Print
Related
Turkey to hand over ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan donates Kyrgyzstan oxygen concentrators
Four ventilation devices for 1.2 million soms donated to Tokmak hospitals
Oxygen concentrators for 2 million soms handed over to Ministry of Health
Medical supplies from China delivered to Osh city
Arab foundation provides assistance to 322 employees of Bishkek ambulance
Humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan delivered to Osh city
Government of Korea allocates $ 300,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
At least 99,418 families in Bishkek receive humanitarian aid
95,074 families receive humanitarian aid from state in Chui region
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
9 July, Thursday
16:13
About 420 oxygen concentrators donated to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan About 420 oxygen concentrators donated to Health Minist...
16:04
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance
15:30
Seven people die at day patient facilities in Bishkek
15:23
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives ventilators and batch of PPE
15:18
CEC of Kyrgyzstan is in self-isolation: List of employees with pneumonia growing