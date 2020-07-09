SDMK decides to provide its buildings for hospitals and observation units

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide buildings of 29 educational institutions with 1,416 places for observation units. Statement of the Supreme Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, Maksat azhi Toktomushev, says.

According to him, earlier, seven rooms have been transferred for receiving patients with coronavirus infection.

«For support of the population during the pandemic during Ramadan, the muftiyat, the regional kaziyats with the help of sponsors have distributed food products for 37 million soms. In addition, the entire amount of sadaqa al-fitr of 11 million soms was directed to support the poor families,» the mufti said.

Maksat azhi Toktomushev expressed gratitude to the country’s medical workers and urged citizens to strictly observe sanitary rules.

«We are together with the people. We have more than 100 educational institutions, 3,000 mosques. Now we offer 29 rooms, but if there is a need, we are ready to provide all the buildings for observation units,» he said.