Weather alert: Thunderstorms, rains, snow in mountains expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on July 9-11: rains, thunderstorms, snow in high-mountain regions, heavy precipitation in some areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Hail is possible in some places. A slight drop in air temperature is expected.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 m / s in some regions.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Due to unstable weather and the expected local rain showers, mudflows are possible in the mountain and foothill regions of the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/158808/
