Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in higher education institutions online

Admission of applicants for the 2020/2021 academic year will be conducted online in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the country, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told at a briefing.

According to her, automated information system Applicant Online has been specially developed for this purpose.

«The purpose of the system is to ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic and create a level playing field for all categories of applicants. At the same time, the system will provide applicants with the opportunity to submit applications for participation in the competition for enrollment in universities in electronic form, as well as minimize the impact of the admission committee of an educational institution on the course and results of the competition,» the official said.