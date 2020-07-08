15:53
USD 77.69
EUR 87.52
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in higher education institutions online

Admission of applicants for the 2020/2021 academic year will be conducted online in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the country, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told at a briefing.

According to her, automated information system Applicant Online has been specially developed for this purpose.

«The purpose of the system is to ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic and create a level playing field for all categories of applicants. At the same time, the system will provide applicants with the opportunity to submit applications for participation in the competition for enrollment in universities in electronic form, as well as minimize the impact of the admission committee of an educational institution on the course and results of the competition,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/158753/
views: 135
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to host exhibition fair of Russian universities
Education Ministry sets date of admission to higher education institutions
Independent testing of university graduates not to be conducted
About 38,000 young specialists graduate from Kyrgyz universities annually
Kyrgyzstan plans to change election of rectors of higher education institutions
Military may get benefits in admission to higher education institutions
Popular
Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek Mathematician Iain Webb: I really like Bishkek
327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total 327 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 7,094 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: How lack of PPE turns hospitals into source of infection
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
8 July, Wednesday
15:48
983 more places for COVID-19, pneumonia patients deployed in Bishkek 983 more places for COVID-19, pneumonia patients deploy...
15:34
Nine day patient facilities work in Bishkek as of today
15:25
680 infected with COVID-19 registered at Bishkek’s housing estates
15:12
Aziz Surakmatov calls on everyone to observe tough self-isolation regime
14:56
Coronavirus confirmed at Supreme Court, all hearings canceled