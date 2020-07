A famous journalist Byubyukan Dosalieva passed away in Bishkek. She died yesterday, on July 5, according to preliminary data, from a coronavirus infection.

«The Kyrgyz cultural community, journalism and Azattyk community have suffered an irreparable loss. It became known on July 5 that the journalist Byubyukan Dosalieva died at the age of 62 from a sudden illness,» colleagues said.

Byubyukan Dosalieva was also a candidate of political sciences. Previously she worked for KTRK and Sary Ozon Chui television company.

24.kg news agency expresses condolences to the family and relatives of Byubyukan Dosalieva.