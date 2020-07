The ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of two convocations, including the first «legendary» one, Zhalgap Kazakbaev, passed away at the age of 71 after a long illness. His relatives told.

Zhalgap Kazakbaev previously worked as the director of Kara-Balta mining complex, the governor of Chui region.

Farewell ceremony and funeral will take place today in Kara-Balta city.