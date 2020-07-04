17:28
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: National Bank suspends inspections of banks

The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan temporarily suspended inspections of commercial banks. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

The checks will also not be carried out at non-bank financial and credit organizations, guarantee funds, specialized financial and credit organizations, exchange and credit offices, including at the request of third parties.

Inspections of premises for compliance with the requirements established in the regulation on the procedure for issuing a license for the right to conduct exchange operations with cash foreign currency are also suspended. To replenish licensing and procedural measures, appropriate checks of the premises of exchange offices will be carried out after the epidemiological situation in the country stabilizes.

The decisions were made due to the tense epidemiological situation in the country and to minimize the risk of the spread of coronavirus among employees of the National Bank in exercising their official duties.
