Four media launch campaign to protect freedom of speech, citizens’ rights

Four media organizations in Kyrgyzstan will carry out advocacy campaigns to protect freedom of speech, freedom of expression and information transparency in government bodies. The Media Dialog project reports.

Kaktus Media will launch awareness-raising campaigns on how government agencies should work to provide citizens with correct, timely, and accurate information. 24.kg news agency will focus on access to information and freedom of expression. Salam Media presented the idea of ​​creating a platform for an information dialogue between the media and government agencies in Batken region, and TV1KG developed a concept for expanding a program block for the Kyrgyz-speaking audience that meets their information needs.

The Media Dialog project is funded by the European Union through a «tool that promotes stability and peace,» and will last until mid-2021. It will cover the period preceding the parliamentary elections. The goal of the project is to use the media to support conflict-free elections.

Collaboration is also planned with universities in Kyrgyzstan and institutions providing journalism education in order to expand their curricula and connect them with European colleagues through exchange programs.