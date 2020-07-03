President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov addressed healthcare workers in connection with their professional holiday — Day of Medical Worker.

The head of state congratulated the medical workers on their professional holiday and wished them good health, kindness, prosperity and success in a difficult but noble job. He noted that these are the doctors who are now at the frontline of the fight against the virus, the main burden of today’s difficult situation fell on their shoulders.

«Despite the direct threat to your life, you continue to work without sleep and rest for the sake of saving the lives of compatriots. Performing your duties with high responsibility, you demonstrate fidelity to this oath. We bow our heads to your selflessness and heroism. I express my gratitude to you for your tireless work and selfless fidelity to the profession,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He stressed that the number of recovered citizens is increasing every day, which is the result of the tireless work of doctors. But this was not without losses.

«This is an irreparable loss for all of us. There are medical workers among them who until the last fulfilled their professional duties. I express my deepest condolences to all compatriots who have lost their loved ones. In these difficult days, all of us, Kyrgyzstanis, share the pain of loss with you,» the message says.

The President recalled that the work of doctors is worthy of the highest praise. The laws were amended to increase the status of doctors, providing material support to workers during the state of emergency and emergency situation.

«We will continue to provide you support and care. The pandemic has exposed the problems that have accumulated over the years in the healthcare system. We will solve all these problems and build effective management of this industry. Otherwise, as the current situation shows, people’s health may be at risk,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised.