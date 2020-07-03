103 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Bangladesh

At least 103 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to Bishkek from Bangladesh. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that 103 compatriots returned to Kyrgyzstan on the charter flight of Avia Traffic Company Airline on the route Bishkek — Dhaka — Bishkek the day before.

«The citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were also evacuated from Bangladesh by the same flight. Based on the appeal of the authorities of the neighboring states, they will be provided with a transit corridor for return to their homeland,» the ministry said.

All the arrivals were placed under observation for undergoing appropriate medical procedures.