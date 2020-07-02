Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights

Issue of resumption of international flights is under consideration. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a press conference.

According to him, some foreign companies ask to open the sky for resumption of flights.

«Initially, the date of resumption of international flights was incorrectly named. Some countries ask to open flights now. The issue is under consideration. We will return to it in the coming days, everything will depend on the situation in Bishkek. However, there is no concrete decision on opening the sky,» Kubatbek Boronov said.