Work of suburban minibuses suspended in Chui region

Movement of suburban minibuses is suspended by the decision of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The work of minibuses that transported people from cities, towns and villages of Chui region and vice versa is prohibited. Public transport transporting people between the regions continues working.

In addition, by order of the plenipotentiary representative, markets and large retail outlets will not work on Saturdays and Sundays. It is planned to limit the work of cafes and restaurants. They will be able to work only until 21.00.

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative explains the decision by the massive infection with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in Bishkek and Chui region in markets, retail outlets, public catering points and public transport.
