At least 500 ventilators to be delivered from China to Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek will be fully provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators in the coming days. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has purchased 500 mechanical ventilation devices in China.

«As a result of the virus we have got a second disease — community-acquired pneumonia. As you know, we currently have 572 ventilators and 610 concentrators in Bishkek. Money for another 500 devices have been paid. A plane from China will arrive in Bishkek tomorrow at 10.30. We ordered the same amount, there are money for this,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

In addition, the government will receive 23 ventilators, 52 concentrators as humanitarian aid.

«At the expense of donor money we purchase 63 ventilators and 111 oxygen concentrators. At least 50 million soms were allocated for the purchase of the necessary equipment for medical institutions. Negotiations are underway with Turkey over purchase of 50 mechanical ventilation devices and 50 concentrators,» he said.
