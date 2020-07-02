Kara-Suu resident keeps weapons lost during June events 2010

Police seized weapons and ammunition in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan lost during the June events 2010. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Earlier, the police received information about illegal possession of weapons by a resident of Mady village. On the same day, the man voluntarily handed over an AK-74 assault rifle with two cases to law enforcement officers.

«Two cases and 51 rounds from AK-74, AKS-74U assault rifles were found in the barn of another resident of the district. The fact was registered under the Article «Illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition.» Expertise was commissioned. It is being found out which military unit the seized weapons and ammunition belong to,» the Internal Affairs Department said.