10:36
USD 78.69
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.12
English

At least 11,700 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for three months

At least 11,784 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from Russia from March 20 to June 27, 2020. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation provided such data.

About 53 flights were operated and return of compatriots from Orenburg Oblast by 20 buses in transit through Kazakhstan was organized.

At the same time, the number of appeals from citizens wishing to return to their homeland with a request to include them in the list does not decrease. To date, it exceeds 7,000, despite the ongoing charter flights due to the constant receipt of new applications.

«It is physically impossible to ensure immediate departure of such a number of citizens. Two flights a week are planned on the route Moscow — Osh and Moscow — Bishkek. The headquarters at the Embassy continues to work around the clock to send citizens home, provide Kyrgyzstanis with food and temporary housing (hostel),» the Embassy reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/158003/
views: 122
Print
Related
121 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Saudi Arabia
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait
42 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea and Vietnam
At least 19 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea, Japan, the Philippines
Kyrgyz students ask to evacuate them from Siberia
325 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Osh
94 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Pakistan
Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from Yakutia and India
47 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Egypt
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russia
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
2 July, Thursday
10:33
Woman dies after jumping out of window of observation unit in Osh Woman dies after jumping out of window of observation...
09:57
U.S. dollar appreciation: National Bank intervenes first time in three months
09:49
Kara-Suu resident keeps weapons lost during June events 2010
09:33
State Penitentiary Service: No COVID-19 positive in prisons, detention centers
09:23
Enhanced disinfection of parks and streets starts in Osh city
1 July, Wednesday
18:18
First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan contracts coronavirus
18:07
Vice Mayor of Osh city Nurbek Kadyrov resigns
17:58
Bishkek City Hall imposes restrictions on some activities
17:40
Additional 750 beds for patients with pneumonia to be prepared in Bishkek