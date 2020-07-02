At least 11,700 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for three months

At least 11,784 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from Russia from March 20 to June 27, 2020. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation provided such data.

About 53 flights were operated and return of compatriots from Orenburg Oblast by 20 buses in transit through Kazakhstan was organized.

At the same time, the number of appeals from citizens wishing to return to their homeland with a request to include them in the list does not decrease. To date, it exceeds 7,000, despite the ongoing charter flights due to the constant receipt of new applications.

«It is physically impossible to ensure immediate departure of such a number of citizens. Two flights a week are planned on the route Moscow — Osh and Moscow — Bishkek. The headquarters at the Embassy continues to work around the clock to send citizens home, provide Kyrgyzstanis with food and temporary housing (hostel),» the Embassy reported.