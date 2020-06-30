15:18
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet

Strict restrictions and the state of emergency will not be imposed yet in Kyrgyzstan. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

The head of state called on citizens to be responsible, take care of their health and comply with sanitary requirements.

«I remind you that even though we have lifted the state of emergency, the emergency situation and sanitary requirements remain. Many people become victims of false claims about the virus. There is a danger of infection. We will not impose restrictions and the state of emergency yet. The main task of the government now is to protect our citizens from this disease,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The president instructed the Republican Emergency Response Center to act promptly.

«I remind the center that they are obliged to promptly organize treatment and consultations for the population. Not only the Cabinet, but also citizens need to be responsible for their health and those around them. It is necessary to take measures within the framework of the law against everyone, who violates sanitary and other requirements,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
