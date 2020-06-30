15:18
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for ban on public events

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced the need to officially ban mass events and feasts. He said it at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, after the state of emergency was lifted, meetings and mass events became more frequent.

«Even some officials organize feasts. This suggests that they do not recognize anyone and they do not care about the efforts of doctors and law enforcement officials. People become infected massively exactly at such events. It is necessary to officially prohibit holding of feasts and other events,» he said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan met for an extraordinary session today. One issue on the agenda is the oath of the Prime Minister and members of the Government. However, not all cabinet members were able to come to Parliament. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev has coronavirus. He is undergoing treatment. The officials, who contacted him, are in self-isolation.
