President Sooronbai Jeenbekov sets tasks for new Cabinet of Ministers

Members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan took the oath today at an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament.

The ceremony was attended by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state stressed that the new government should become anti-crisis one.

«I took your oath. You promised to be faithful to your oath. You came to your posts at a difficult time and should become an anti-crisis government. At such a time, it becomes clear who is who, your work will become visible to the people in the near future. You have three tasks now: to fight coronavirus, develop the economy and hold fair elections,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
