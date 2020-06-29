New Chairman of Board of Eurasian Development Bank appointed

Nikolai Podguzov was appointed a Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). Official website of the EDB says.

Such a decision was made by the bank’s board during a virtual meeting. The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation nominated the First Deputy General Director, head of Strategic Development Department of Russian Post JSC for the post of the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). Such an order was signed by the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Nikolai Radievich Podguzov graduated from St. Petersburg State Technical University in 1997 with a degree in applied mathematics and physics, and in 2000 — from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (University) of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with a degree in world economics.

Nikolai Podguzov replaced Andrey Belyaninov, who has been managing the bank since 2017.