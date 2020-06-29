March for freedom of speech #REaction 3.0 begins in Bishkek

Peaceful march for freedom of speech #REaction 3.0 started in Bishkek.

About 80 people gathered for the protest.

March participants want to protest against the bill on manipulating information.

The leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, joined the march.

Recall, Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a law on manipulation of information. Its initiator is a deputy Gulshat Asylbaeva. Activists ask the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to veto the bill.