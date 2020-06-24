19:09
USD 74.99
EUR 84.65
RUB 1.09
English

Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on June 26-28: occasional rains, thunderstorms, and snow in high mountain areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Intense precipitation is expected on June 27 afternoon and June 28 at night in some districts of the republic. Hail is possible in some areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 m/s in some areas.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected. In the valley zone of Chui region, it will drop at night to +8 ... + 13 degrees, during the day — to +20 ... + 25, in foothills at night — to +5 ... + 10, during the day — to +18 ... + 23 degrees.

In the valley zone of Talas region the air temperature will drop at night to +7 ... + 12 degrees, during the day — to +20 ... + 25; in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions — at night — to +12 ... + 17, during the day — to +25 ... + 30 degrees; in the Issyk-Kul basin and in the agricultural zone of Naryn region at night — to +6 ... + 11, during the day — to +15 ... + 20, in mountainous areas at night — to +3 ... + 8, during the day — to +9 ... + 14 degrees. Frost of −4 degrees Celsius is expected in high mountain areas at night.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/157288/
views: 35
Print
Related
Weather alert: Rain showers expected in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Snowfall expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline Bishkek city could be closed in case coronavirus incidence not decline
24 June, Wednesday
19:00
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrg...
18:47
Head of Foreign Policy Department of Presidential Administration has COVID-19
18:40
President of Kyrgyzstan refrains from attending Victory Parade in Moscow
18:31
Court dismisses second criminal case against Aibek Kaliev
18:18
Victory Parade takes place on Red Square in Moscow