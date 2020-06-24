Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on June 26-28: occasional rains, thunderstorms, and snow in high mountain areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Intense precipitation is expected on June 27 afternoon and June 28 at night in some districts of the republic. Hail is possible in some areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 m/s in some areas.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected. In the valley zone of Chui region, it will drop at night to +8 ... + 13 degrees, during the day — to +20 ... + 25, in foothills at night — to +5 ... + 10, during the day — to +18 ... + 23 degrees.

In the valley zone of Talas region the air temperature will drop at night to +7 ... + 12 degrees, during the day — to +20 ... + 25; in Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions — at night — to +12 ... + 17, during the day — to +25 ... + 30 degrees; in the Issyk-Kul basin and in the agricultural zone of Naryn region at night — to +6 ... + 11, during the day — to +15 ... + 20, in mountainous areas at night — to +3 ... + 8, during the day — to +9 ... + 14 degrees. Frost of −4 degrees Celsius is expected in high mountain areas at night.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.