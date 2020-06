Four people died as a result of gas poisoning in Sulyukta town. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The accident occurred on June 23 in the mine of Kenchiler-Bereke OJSC.

«Gas leakage occurred in the mine killing four people — three men and one woman. A rescue team visited the place. They pulled the dead out of the mine and delivered the bodies to the morgue of the territorial hospital,» the Ministry of Emergencies said.