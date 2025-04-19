Food products to be checked in stores of Osh after poisoning of schoolchildren

A man drove to one of the schools in a car in Osh city and handed out sweets to children, after which several students were hospitalized with poisoning. The city prosecutor’s office informed 24.kg news agency.

«A district inspector of Ak-Buura police department of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh filed a report, in which he reported that on April 16, in one of the local schools, an unknown person handed out drinks and sweets to students, after consuming which several schoolchildren were taken to the hospital with poisoning. During the pre-investigation check, the identity of this man and the place where he bought drinks and sweets were established. A criminal case has been opened, the investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.

The investigation is under the personal control of the leadership of the prosecutor’s office of the southern capital. The local supervisory authority submitted a recommendation to the chief physician of the Osh City Center for Disease Prevention and State sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance to establish the origin of the food products and the cause of the poisoning of schoolchildren as soon as possible. It was also ordered to check food products in stores in Osh and take all appropriate measures.