Bishkek City Hall to purchase new ambulances

Bishkek City Hall will acquire new ambulances. The state procurement portal says.

The Public Health Department of the City Hall plans to spend 14,739,996 soms on the purchase of six Class A vehicles.

The technical design specification says that the cars should be made in 2020 and without mileage.

In 2019, the Bishkek City Hall bought six new ambulances and two specialized vehicles for transportation of dairy products, and in 2018 it transferred six cars to the Center for Emergency Medicine, and two more — to the capital’s infant-feeding center. One car was handed over to the social service of the city.