South Korea donates 4 more ambulances to Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry

South Korea has donated four additional ambulances to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, the ministry’s press service reported.

The head of the International Cooperation Department of the ministry, Kanat Karybai uulu, met with representatives of the Korean Social Welfare Foundation GO&DO. An official handover ceremony took place.

This donation is part of the long-term cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and Gyeonggi Province Fire Service, South Korea.

The ministry recalled that in 2022, the Gyeonggi Province Fire Service had already handed over four ambulances, which were officially transferred to the ministry on April 18, 2023. In November 2023, two more ambulances were delivered. Following the signing of a cooperation agreement in May 2024, four more ambulances were received in December 2024.

During today’s visit, the GO&DO Foundation delegation not only handed over four ambulances but also assessed the condition of previously donated vehicles. GO&DO Foundation CEO Park Woohee stated that further assistance is expected from Seoul, which will expand the possibilities for cooperation in the field of emergency medical care.
