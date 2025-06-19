18:06
National Hospital receives new ambulance

The National Hospital in Bishkek received a modern ambulance as a gift from Shanshui Silk Road KG LLC. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Kaarmanbek Baidavletov, this is an important contribution to the development of the material and technical base of one of the largest medical institutions in the country.

The donated vehicle will significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to respond quickly and save patients’ lives.

Shanshui Silk Road KG LLC was founded in 2022 under a public-private partnership agreement. Its activities are aimed at introducing innovative medical solutions in public healthcare organizations and improving the quality of medical care for the population of Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, the company is actively introducing the latest generation of computed tomography scans, which facilitate the timely detection of pathologies of various organs and body systems.
