Salaries of ambulance doctors increased in Bishkek

One of the most significant changes for the Bishkek ambulance service in 2024 was an increase in the salaries of doctors. The deputy chief physician of the capital’s Emergency Medicine Center, Egor Borisov, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, specialists now receive a monthly supplement of 20,000 soms per rate, which has significantly reduced the shortage of personnel.

«If earlier we were short of 99 doctors, now this figure has dropped to 54. We have practically solved the problem, but we still continue to recruit new specialists. Over the past six months, thanks to the increase in salaries, we have noticed a sharp reduction in the shortage of doctors, which was an important step forward,» Egor Borisov said.

He told that previously young doctors received about 18,000-20,000 soms. After the salary increase, their average salary increased to 50,000 per rate, even without taking into account additional payments. For paramedics, this amount is about 25,000 soms.

«Work for the ambulance service remains one of the hardest, both physically and mentally. Employees work around the clock — a shift lasts 24 hours, after which they have two days of rest,» the deputy chief physician of the Emergency Medicine Center said.