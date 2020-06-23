Three men arrested in Kadamdzhai on suspicion of kidnapping

Three men were arrested in Kadamdzhai district on suspicion of kidnapping a man. The Internal Affairs Department of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

A 43-year-old man turned to the police. The victim said that he had been kidnapped and extorted a large sum of money.

«It was found out during investigation that unknown persons called the applicant’s mobile phone, asked him to leave the house, pushed him into a car, took him into the field and extorted 950,000 soms. The victim was threatened with murder, if he did not find the money. Kadamdzhai District Police Department detained three suspects. One of them has been previously convicted,» the police said.