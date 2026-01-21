Girl kidnapped and beaten in Tokmok, suspects detained

A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped and beaten in Tokmok. Suspects in the kidnapping have been detained, the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, a city resident had previously contacted the police asking for action against a man and woman who, on the evening of January 17, abducted her daughter, I.T., 17, near Atake store and forcibly placed her in a car.

They beat the girl and attempted to strangle her. They then left her near Jannat Hotel in Chui village.

This incident was registered under Article 165 (Kidnapping) of the Criminal Code.

Police detained the suspects, A.A., 32, and A.E., 33. They were taken to a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.