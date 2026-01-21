12:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.12
English

Girl kidnapped and beaten in Tokmok, suspects detained

A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped and beaten in Tokmok. Suspects in the kidnapping have been detained, the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the press service, a city resident had previously contacted the police asking for action against a man and woman who, on the evening of January 17, abducted her daughter, I.T., 17, near Atake store and forcibly placed her in a car.

They beat the girl and attempted to strangle her. They then left her near Jannat Hotel in Chui village.

This incident was registered under Article 165 (Kidnapping) of the Criminal Code.

Police detained the suspects, A.A., 32, and A.E., 33. They were taken to a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/358683/
views: 153
Print
Related
Suspect in kidnapping of 10-year-old girl detained in Osh region
Kidnapping suspects detained in Osh city
Teenager kidnapped, beaten, and robbed in Dzhal village
Two Kyrgyzstanis kidnapped and were extorted money in Moscow
Girl kidnapped in Bishkek, 3 suspects detained at Sosnovka post
Man arrested for kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old stepdaughter
Disabled girl kidnapped and raped in Issyk-Kul region
Suspect of kidnapping and robbery detained in Bishkek
Man kidnapped in Bishkek, three suspects detained
Kidnapping of man in Bishkek: Details reported
Popular
Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing Cabinet adopts five-year strategy to reform corporate reporting and auditing
Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan Rules for passport issuance and citizen registration simplified in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for selecting candidates for EEC
Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums Cabinet approves standard charter for colleges and lyceums
21 January, Wednesday
12:15
Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees...
12:03
Masadykov and Lebedev discuss roadmap for CSTO, CIS, SCO cooperation
11:51
Silvercorp acquires 70% interest in Tulkubash, Kyzyltash gold projects
11:31
Cryptodollars for debauchery: Webcam scheme dismantled in Bishkek
11:24
Botanical Garden upgrade will not harm research, scientists say