Kidnapping suspects detained in Osh city

Men kidnapped a man in Osh city and demanded a large sum of money from him.

The investigators found out that on January 16, in Ak-Tilek microdistrict on T. Shonoev Street near the city hospital, unknown persons in a Daewoo Tico, using physical force, put citizen K.D.U. in a car and drove away in an unknown direction.

As a result of operational actions, 35-year-old K.u.T., 34-year-old K.u.K. and I.N.I. were detained on suspicion of the crime.

The attackers took the victim towards Uzgen district of Osh region, where they held him for two days. They forced him to transfer 190,000 soms to a mobile wallet.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact.

One of the participants was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh.

The investigation continues.