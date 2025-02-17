Kidnapping suspects detained in Osh city

Men kidnapped a man in Osh city and demanded a large sum of money from him.
The investigators found out that on January 16, in Ak-Tilek microdistrict on T. Shonoev Street near the city hospital, unknown persons in a Daewoo Tico, using physical force, put citizen K.D.U. in a car and drove away in an unknown direction.
As a result of operational actions, 35-year-old K.u.T., 34-year-old K.u.K. and I.N.I. were detained on suspicion of the crime.
A criminal case has been opened on this fact.
One of the participants was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh.
The investigation continues.